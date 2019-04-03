Expenditure Observer reviews working of monitoring teams at Billawar, Basholi

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Expenditure Observer for Kathua and Udhampur districts, D K Srivastava on Tuesday reviewed the working of Expenditure Monitoring Teams here at Billawar and Basholi assembly segments.

As per an official, the Expenditure Monitoring Team consisting of Static Surveillance Team (SST), Video Surveillance Team (VST) and Flying Squad (FS) teams have laid checking points at Basholi and Billawar assembly segments to inhibit illegal distribution of cash and liquor by keeping strict vigil on the suspicious vehicles.

The Expenditure Observer inspected the check posts put up by the Expenditure Monitoring Team and asked the officials to attend to complaints of model code of conduct violation besides complaints of threat, intimidation, movement of antisocial elements, liquor, arms and ammunition and cash for bribing electors etc He asked the team to conduct search and seizure as per the guidelines of ECI.

Later, D K Srivastava held meeting with the AROs of Billawar, Basholi and Expenditure Monitoring Team to discuss the monitoring of election expenditure. He informed that the contesting candidate is required to open a separate bank account exclusively for the purpose of election expenditure.

He further stated that every candidate is required to maintain the correct account of the expenditure incurred or authorized by him/her between the date of filing of nomination and the date of declaration of the result thereof, both dates inclusive.

ARO Billawar, Joginder Singh Rai, ARO Basholi, T R Thapa, SDPO Basholi, Parul Bharadwaj and members of Expenditure Monitoring Team were also present on the occasion, the official added.