Expenditure observer holds meeting with candidates in Kathua

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to ensure free and fair elections, expenditure observers for Udhampur Parliamentary constituency, Mohammad Ghayasuddin and D K Srivastava on Sunday convened a meeting with the candidates as well as the representatives of the candidates here at the conference hall of DC Office Complex, Kathua.

As per an official, threadbare discussion was held regarding maintenance of expenses by the candidates during election.

Returning Officer, Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency, Vikas Kundal explained to the candidates about maintenance of expenditure register and informed them about opening a separate bank account for various election related expenses.

He further said that a limit has been fixed for all expenses such as posters, banners, vehicles, prints and electronic advertisements, public meetings, tents and all such expenses made by the candidates under permissible limits of which a record is to be maintained during the election process.

Stating that the flying squads, static surveillance teams and other teams will ensure proper implementation of the model code of conduct, RO added that the violations will be monitored throughout the constituency and further informed them about Media Certification and Monitoring committee (MCMC).

He also added that on 4, 11 and 16 April, expenditure reconciliation will be done by the expenditure observers at Kathua so all the candidates are advised to bring their expenditure details to the observers for scrutiny.

Mohd. Ghayasuddin, while explaining how to maintain expenditure record said that the Election Commission of India has set an expenditure limit of Rs 70 lakh for the candidates in the Lok Sabha elections. The expenditure of the candidate should not exceed the prescribed limit under the Public Representation Act.

D K Srivastava informed the candidates that financial transaction of more than Rs.10000 can only be made through cheque for election purpose and a candidate can only carry cash not more than Rs. 50000. He also said that all officials must work as one team and directions issued by the Election Commission of India should be strictly adhered to.

Later, the expenditure observer, D K Srivastava accompanied by RO, ADC and Nodal Officer for Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), visited the MCMC office established at District Information Centre, Kathua.

The Observer interacted with the members of the Committee and received a brief from them about the functioning and the facilities available there.

He was informed that work related to the scanning of newspapers, vigil on social media and news channels and news portals have been distributed among the members and every effort is being made to identify the stories violating the MCC.

The Observer asked the members of the Committee to keep constant vigil on violation of MCC and monitor closely the expenditure the political parties are booking on account of advertisements, paid news.

Nodal Officer for Law & Order, Ghansham Singh, Nodal Officer for Expenditure Monitoring, Nagesh Jamwal, DyDEO, Ashwani Kumar, AEOs, candidates as well as representatives of candidates were present on the occasion, the official added.