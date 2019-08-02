About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Expedite works on poultry estate at Tral: Samoon

 Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep and Fisheries department Thursday said Poultry estate in Tral will revolutionize the economy of the area.
Samoon said this during a meeting called for speeding up the establishment of Poultry estate in Tral here.
The meeting was attended by Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir Purnima Mittal, Director Planning Industries and Commerce Shabir Shafi, CAHO Pulwama Dr Munir Queresh, Deputy Secretary Revenue Ghulam Rasool, Dr Altaf Geelani Nodal Officer Poultry and other officials.
The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Syed Abid Rashid Shah through videoconferencing.
Samoon said poultry estate will provide employment opportunities to the local youth of the area besides catering to the local poultry market of the state which is estimated at Rs 1000 crore.
Asking for strict implementation plan of bio-security protocol designed for estate, Dr Samoon said that its implementing strict biosecurity procedures within the estate is imperative to control spread of diseases within the farm , from one farm to another and to restrict entry of contagious pathogens from outside to inside of the Estate.
The Deputy Commissioner Pulwama briefed Samoon regarding the status of land acquisition for the poultry estate.
He also asked the officials to ensure the local youth are befitted with the establishment of the estate.
The meeting had a detailed discussion regarding the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by the SIDCO.
It is pertinent to mention that various delegations particularly youth of Tral called on Dr Samoon recently and requested him to setup the estate at earliest so that they are benefitted viz employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

;