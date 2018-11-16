About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Expedite works on PMDP roads on priority: Div Com to Engineers

Published at November 16, 2018 01:32 AM 0Comment(s)54views


SRINAGAR:

 Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, on Thursday directed Chief Engineer R&B and other concerned engineers to expedite the widening and construction works on Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri and Srinagar-Ganderbal-Sonamarg roads on priority.

The works are being executed under the PMDP Projects.
He directed PDD engineers to shift electric poles and other utilities immediately so that construction work is expedited. The Divisional Commissioner stressed upon the Engineers and other concerned officers to work with zeal and synergy with concerned Deputy Commissioners. He said that the bottlenecks, if any, in these projects should be removed.

Chief Engineer R&B, Chief Engineer PDD, Superintending Engineer UEED, Assistant Commissioners and other concerned officers were present in the meeting whereas Deputy Commissioners of Baramulla and Ganderbal participated the meeting through video conferencing.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top