Expedite work on tourism projects at Sudhmahadev, Mantalai: Div Com to officials

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Sanjeev Verma on Thursday asked the officials and executing agencies to speed up the pace of work on all developmental and tourism projects to ensure their timeline completion in the Udhampur district.
He also asked the district administration to remove bottleneck, if any to avoid delay and cost escalation of the projects.
According to an official, the Div Com along with District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Ravinder Kumar inspected progress on tourism projects at Sudhmahadev and Mantalai.
He also urged the officers to work with full dedication and accountability.
He asked them to resolve the grievances of the common masses in a time bound manner and also organize awareness camps and workshops at block levels to enable maximum farmers to avail the benefits of schemes.
He also asked the concerned to ensure availability of seeds, fertilizers, pesticides and other inputs for the farmers.
The twin places of religious and historical importance are being projected as major attraction for the tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir.
The Div Com also reviewed the achievements registered under agriculture and allied sector schemes in the area.
He took detailed review of the progress on tourism, infrastructural projects besides flagship schemes of Agriculture Horticulture including promotion of cluster organic farming and indigenous practices being adopted by the farming community of Sudhmahadev – Mantalai areas for their economic and social empowerment.
The Div Com inspected ongoing construction on International Yoga Centre Mantalai and instructed the concerned agencies for its timely completion. He asked Agriculture department to explore the possibility of developing Potato farm, Apple orchards, Walnut orchards and other fruit orchards on State land.
Later, the Divisional Commissioner chaired a meeting of District/ Sectoral officers of line departments and reviewed the functioning of these departments, the official said.
The meeting had detailed discussion on various vital issues pertaining to Agriculture, Horticulture, Health, PWD, PMGSY, PDD, Education and other sectors. The meeting stressed on widening of Chenani Sudhmahadev road and adopting multi pronged strategy to further streamline the working of executing agencies and other connected departments for time bound completion of projects aimed at promotion of tourism in the area.
The Divisional Commissioner also interacted with members of Umeed Self Help Group, NGOs, Sudhmahadev Vegetable Producer Company Ltd and appreciated their work. He gave a patient hearing to their demands and assured early redress.
Div Com asked the DDC to identify land for establishment of Mandi to provide market to local agriculture produce and also identify suitable Place for shops on National highway where local producers can sell their packed products. He directed Agriculture, Horticulture and Rural Dev Department to work in coordination for effective implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS). He stressed on the need to ensure that the benefits of schemes percolate down to the targeted people.
He further said that Agriculture is back bone of rural economy and farmers being main drivers should be trained about new technologies and organic farming to enhance their agricultural income to uplift their economic status.
Verma stressed upon the officers to ensure effective implementation of Government sponsored schemes meant for socio-economic transformation of farmer’s community. “This will help in achieving the target of doubling the income of farmers by 2022”, he asserted.
He stressed that the farmers to adopt organic farming Mushroom, cultivation vermi composite under MGNREGA and to preserve the natural resources and water bodies for future use. He asked all the stake holders to work out the future course of action for increasing the production and productivity of mushroom and encourage them to make professional agriculture.