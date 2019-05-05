Expedite work on languishing projects: DC Budgam

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC), Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar Saturday chaired a meeting of officers to review ongoing work on 96 languishing projects across the district at New Conference Hall Budgam.

The official spokesperson said that the DDC took sector wise review of the projects and emphasized on completion of work at an earliest.

Among others the meeting was attended by ADC Budgam, CPO Budgam, SE, Hydraulic, SE, EM&RE, CMO Budgam, Executive Engineers from Roads and Buildings, Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and other engineering wings, officers from JKPCC, Housing Board and District Social Welfare Officer Budgam.

The DDC stressed on concerned to expedite work on all projects.



