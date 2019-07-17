Expedite work on Akhnoor flyover project: DC to officials

July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday took on-spot review of Flyover project starting off from canal head to Muthi, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 273 crore.

As per an official, the government has set Feb 2021 as deadline for the completion of the flyover which forms the part of Jammu–Akhnoor road four laning project.

The DC was accompanied by SDM Jammu Satish Sharma, ACR Chander Prakash Kotwal, officers from NHIDCL besides other senior functionaries of the concerned departments.

The Liaison officer of the executing agency informed the DC about the progress of work achieved so far and future work plan. He also discussed issues related to pending structures, land possessions, and other related matters.

The DC directed the executing agency to remove the bottlenecks, if any and expedite the pace of work to complete it well in time and make the road traffic worthy at the earliest.

Later, Deputy Commissioner chaired a meeting to review implementation of Pension Schemes and implementation of decentralized policy regarding procurement of nutrition under ICDS.

Chief Planning Officer Joginder Katoch, Deputy Director Planning Ranjeet Thakur, PO ICDS Natasha Kalsotra, DSWO Ajay Salaan, CDPOs, TSWO and other district officers of the concerned department were present in the meeting.

The District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) informed that there are total 49473 beneficiaries under Integrated Social Services System (ISSS) scheme out of which 23534 have been adhaar seeded.

Similarly, the district has 13563 beneficiaries under National Social Assistance Programme.

The DC directed the concerned officers to accelerate the process to extend the benefit of pension schemes to all eligible people. He also asked them to link beneficiaries with their adhaar number, enroll new eligible beneficiaries and clear the pending cases.

Meanwhile, the DC also convened a meeting to review the progress in implementation of Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Arogya Yojna (ABPMAY).

Chief Medical Officer Jammu Danish Khan besides other senior officers of the concerned department was present in the meeting.

The DC was informed by the CMO that against 3.56 lakh applications received under Ayushman Bharat 1.37 lakh eligible persons have been registered, while 1.22 lakh have been cleared. It was also informed that in total 382 patients have been treated under this scheme in the district.

The DC asked the officers to deploy more CSC teams to expedite the process of registration of eligible people under the scheme, the official added.