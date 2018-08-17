Expedite trial in cases of violence against women: CJ Mittal to judiciary

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 16:
Chief Justice, J&K High Court, Justice Gita Mittal Thursday said there is a need to expedite trial in cases of atrocities and domestic violence against women.
She made these remarks during her maiden visit to District Court Complex Moominabad here.
Chief Justice was accompanied by Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Alok Aradhe.
She was accorded Guard of Honour and was welcomed by all the judicial officers.
During the interaction, Justice Mittal suggested that judges should work on priority to ensure speedy disposal of long-pending cases.
While interacting with women lawyers, Chief Justice complemented them for choosing legal profession as their career. “Women who visit court for their cases or justice feel comfortable while discussing their cases with the women lawyers".
She also suggested the women lawyers that they should make sure that rights of women are protected while facing trial.
Chief Justice also interacted with Bar Association, J&K Srinagar.
She was welcomed by President Bar Association, Mian Abdul Qayoom, Vice President Mushtaq Dar and General Secretary of Kashmir Bar Association, G N Shaheen. The Bar Association assured positive and reciprocal cooperation to Bench in dispensation of justice to the needy litigants. The Chief Justice on this occasion assured the Advocates that their genuine demands shall be resolved on priority.
Justice Mittal also directed all the officers who inspect jails to ensure that the fundamental rights of the inmates of jails are protected and safeguarded and all the facilities under law are provided to them.
She said that legal experts from other states and other countries would be invited to have a learning experience and exchange of ideas.