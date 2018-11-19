Expedite relief measures for affected orchardists: KEA to Amin

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar Nov 18:
Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Chairman Mohammad Yaseen Khan Sunday asked Governor administration to expedite the relief measures for the affected growers of the Valley.
Khan said snowfall has caused massive damage to apple trees as it had accumulated on the leaves and fruit-laden branches.
Khan who also heads Kashmir Traders & Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) said growers have taken loans from financial institutions which they used to repay with the earnings from the apple orchards have been left in lurch. Khan said, “the scale of damage caused to the apple orchards due to the snowfall is something which will take years or even decades together for the farmers to recover from”.
“Now that a survey has been carried out therefore it is getting delayed for the disbursement of relief”, Khan said.
While asking J&K Bank to play a vital role in announcing relief measures for the snow affected growers Khan said the institution needs to see it from humanitarian prism. J&K Bank being a premier financial institution he asked its Chairman Parvez Ahmad to announce a relief package for the affected growers in this need of hour.