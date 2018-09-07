Expedite power infrastructure in JK: Power Min to Central PSUs

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 06:
Expressing dissatisfaction over the sluggish pace of work by three Central PSUs on augmentation of power transmission and distribution infrastructure in J&K, Union Minister of State for Power (Independent Charge) R K Singh Thursday said there was absolutely no scope for lackadaisical approach and the works should have to be completed within the set time-frame.
Speaking at a meeting chaired by Governor Satya Pal Malik at SKICC here today to review the progress of power sector schemes in J&K, the minister asked the State Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam to submit fortnightly update directly to his office on the implementation of Rs 2500 crore works allotted to the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), Rural Electrification Corporation Power Distribution Company Limited (RECPDCL) and REC Transmission Project Company Ltd (RECTPCL)under Prime Minister's Development Programme (PMDP), Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS), DDUGJY and R-APDRP.
Advisor to Governor B B Vyas (Incharge Power Department) informed the minister that he would be also taking regular review meetings to monitor the progress of these works.
The minister also asked these PSUs to establish their camp offices in Srinagar and keep senior officers stationed in the State’s summer capital for regularly monitoring the progress of works in Kashmir and Ladakh.
Responding to the plea of the State government for bringing down the Project Implementing Agency charges fixed at 8 percent for transmission, 8.5 percent for distribution works by these PSUs, the minister said the issue would be looked into favorably and the PSUs would be asked to levy uniform rate of 5 percent as PIA charges.
Earlier, in his presentation, Commissioner Secretary Power Development Department (PDD) Hirdesh Kumar informed the meeting that there had been only 5 percent physical progress on the works allotted to these PSUs in February this year.
He said RECPDCL has been engaged for execution of distribution works for Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh areas for Design, Engineering, Procurement supply, erection, testing and commissioning of all the material and services works to be taken-up for execution of distribution works under IPDS, PMDP and R-APDRP in 5 circles of J&K at an estimated cost of Rs 931.33 crore.
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has been allotted execution of distribution works for Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh areas for Design Engineering, Procurement, supply erection testing and commissioning of all the material and services works to be taken-up for execution of Sub- transmission and distribution works of 8 Districts under RGGVY-II, DDUGJY and PMDP (Rural) at an estimated cost of Rs 507.73 crore and for execution of transmission works in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh areas at an estimated cost of Rs 426.13 crore under PMDP. Similarly, RECTPCL has been allotted execution of transmission works for Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh areas for Rs 495.54 crore under PMDP.
The MoU was signed with all these PSUs for execution of these works in February 2018.