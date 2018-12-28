Expedite enrollment process under PMJAY: Div Com

Srinagar, December 27:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the valley including Leh and Kargil to complete enrollment process of all beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) scheme as per 2011 socioeconomic census within a fortnight.
The Divisional Commissioner issued the directions while reviewing the progress of Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY scheme in the valley including Leh and Kargil districts.
The Divisional Commissioner directed DCs to make arrangements for installing additional enrollment machines and devices in their respective districts to fast-track the process on National Portal and ensure that all beneficiaries in their respective districts come to Common Service Centres (CSCs) for enrollment and receiving Golden Cards.
He also directed DCs to focus on remote and hilly areas and transport beneficiaries residing in areas with poor internet connectivity to district headquarters for quick and easy enrollment.
Duplication, wrong entries, deaths and migrated persons must be carefully weeded out from the enrollment list, after proper verification, he directed adding all DCs will assign CMO to take a daily review of the progress and send report to the DC’s office.
The Div Com reiterated that the main aim of the centrally sponsored Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY Scheme is to provide better healthcare and treatment to the poorest of the poor and underprivileged sections of society. He stressed upon the officers to work religiously so that no eligible person is left uncovered under the free health care scheme.
The Divisional Commissioner also reviewed the progress of implementation of the scheme in all hospitals and number of poor patients provided free health care facilities under the scheme rolled out across the country as well as in the valley from December 1, 2018.