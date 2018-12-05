Expedite digitization of revenue records: Vyas

Budgam, December 4:
Advisor to Governor, B B Vyas today reviewed the working of revenue department including updation of revenue records here at a meeting of district administration.
A team of officers led by Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar gave a presentation on Jamabandi, Girdawari preparations and updation, administrative inspections of revenue offices, settlement process and status of Ring Road.
The Advisor emphasized on conducting administrative inspections on regular basis and preparation of an inspection calendar for each revenue officer of the district to make field functionaries accountable for time line completion of exercises. He also instructed for early updation of jamabandis to pave way for the speedy digitization of revenue records.
Vyas sought details of the villages where settlement was completed and discussed various issues and their possible resolutions.
The Deputy Commissioner, while giving an overview of the working of revenue department and apprised the Advisor that scanning of records is being done for expeditious digitization of revenue records.
She assured the Advisor that village-wise digitization calendar will be prepared for early completion of the process.