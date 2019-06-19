About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 19, 2019 |

Expectations mismatch

­­ Last month Governor Satya Pal Malik inaugurated the grade separator at Tourist Reception Centre junction and the Second phase of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover after months of delays was thrown open to public. The final touches on the two projects (or segments) were rendered post-haste, as the administration knew the traffic troubles that were in the offing with the shift of the secretariat and the functioning of offices and schools in the city. Although it is premature to assess the traffic situation after the flyovers became functional, the pitfalls are already making noise in the city. Srinagar and its most congested areas continue to vex the people and there seems to be no bearing on the situation despite the government action. Obviously, the brunt will have to be faced by those officials and authorities who are responsible for the planning. If the functional aspects of the grade separator are to be evaluated, the project seems to be far off the expectations that must have come up in its planning phase. Overall, the problem appears to transcend this particular project as the entire city has become an example of half-thought and ill-conceived plans.  Once known for its beautiful environs, the city is fast turning into a concrete jungle with rampant and unorganized constructions going all around, some of them and ironically for the purpose of decongesting the city. Unfortunately, the successive governments have turned blind eye to the far-reaching consequences of construction-mania than opting for road widening which necessitates clearing the encroachments. The government on its part seems to be going for experimentation spree. We often find ourselves blaming city planners for “shortsightedness.” Very often commuters stranded in a traffic jam curse the “lack of planning” behind the construction of roads and now flyovers that are grossly insufficient for the burgeoning traffic load. The successive governments have been struggling to compensate for this lack of planning. With the ambitious road-widening project underway on some of the congested city routes (Lal Chowk), enormous amount of money has been earmarked for undoing the damage caused due to unrestrained constructions over the years.  With the focus on reclaiming space for roads, the government should also be cautious in launching new projects. The annual ritual to beautify Lal Chowk, Ghanta Ghar and its surroundings have clearly not gone well as commuters are least bothered about flower pots and flashy lights in the midst of regular snarl-ups. The administration needs to put greater emphasis on planning and preconceive different scenarios that can take the sheen off its touted plans and programs.     

Latest News

Tourism employee, female participant dead as boat capsizes in Lidder r ...

Tourism employee, female participant dead as boat capsizes in Lidder r ...

Jun 18 | Agencies
11600 pilgrims from JK to perform Hajj this year

11600 pilgrims from JK to perform Hajj this year

Jun 18 | Rising Kashmir News
6 civilians injured in Pulwama grenade blast

6 civilians injured in Pulwama grenade blast

Jun 18 | Agencies
Army allegedly thrashes traffic cop in Srinagar, video of cop goes vir ...

Army allegedly thrashes traffic cop in Srinagar, video of cop goes vir ...

Jun 18 | Irfan Yattoo
Man killed in Bandipora road accident

Man killed in Bandipora road accident

Jun 18 | Rising Kashmir News
About 150 landline phones, broadband connections disrupted in Srinagar

About 150 landline phones, broadband connections disrupted in Srinagar

Jun 18 | Agencies
Body of youth found under suspicious circumstances in Srinagar

Body of youth found under suspicious circumstances in Srinagar

Jun 18 | Agencies
Anantnag gunfight: Slain militants were affiliated with JeM

Anantnag gunfight: Slain militants were affiliated with JeM

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
I&B Ministry issues advisory to TV channels over representation of chi ...

I&B Ministry issues advisory to TV channels over representation of chi ...

Jun 18 | RK Web News
US deploys 1000 more troops to Middle East amid tensions with Iran

US deploys 1000 more troops to Middle East amid tensions with Iran

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
Govt teachers to get salary only after getting

Govt teachers to get salary only after getting 'attendance certificate ...

Jun 18 | Agencies
12 killed, over 100 injured as string of quakes jolt China

12 killed, over 100 injured as string of quakes jolt China

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
JKPM, AIP forge alliance for upcomming assembly polls

JKPM, AIP forge alliance for upcomming assembly polls

Jun 18 | Junaid Kathju
Army man shoots self dead in Kupwara

Army man shoots self dead in Kupwara

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Student found dead near gunfight site in Anantnag

Student found dead near gunfight site in Anantnag's Bidoora

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag gunfight: Militant whose car was used in Pulwama attack among ...

Anantnag gunfight: Militant whose car was used in Pulwama attack among ...

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Egypt

Egypt's former president Morsi buried in Cairo

Jun 18 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Pulwama IED blast: Two army men succumb to injuries

Pulwama IED blast: Two army men succumb to injuries

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
CB arrests man impersonating as official in Chief Secretary

CB arrests man impersonating as official in Chief Secretary's office

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
Two militants, army man killed in Anantnag gunfight

Two militants, army man killed in Anantnag gunfight

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight underway in Anantnag village

Gunfight underway in Anantnag village

Jun 18 | Shafat Mir
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 19, 2019 |

Expectations mismatch

              

­­ Last month Governor Satya Pal Malik inaugurated the grade separator at Tourist Reception Centre junction and the Second phase of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover after months of delays was thrown open to public. The final touches on the two projects (or segments) were rendered post-haste, as the administration knew the traffic troubles that were in the offing with the shift of the secretariat and the functioning of offices and schools in the city. Although it is premature to assess the traffic situation after the flyovers became functional, the pitfalls are already making noise in the city. Srinagar and its most congested areas continue to vex the people and there seems to be no bearing on the situation despite the government action. Obviously, the brunt will have to be faced by those officials and authorities who are responsible for the planning. If the functional aspects of the grade separator are to be evaluated, the project seems to be far off the expectations that must have come up in its planning phase. Overall, the problem appears to transcend this particular project as the entire city has become an example of half-thought and ill-conceived plans.  Once known for its beautiful environs, the city is fast turning into a concrete jungle with rampant and unorganized constructions going all around, some of them and ironically for the purpose of decongesting the city. Unfortunately, the successive governments have turned blind eye to the far-reaching consequences of construction-mania than opting for road widening which necessitates clearing the encroachments. The government on its part seems to be going for experimentation spree. We often find ourselves blaming city planners for “shortsightedness.” Very often commuters stranded in a traffic jam curse the “lack of planning” behind the construction of roads and now flyovers that are grossly insufficient for the burgeoning traffic load. The successive governments have been struggling to compensate for this lack of planning. With the ambitious road-widening project underway on some of the congested city routes (Lal Chowk), enormous amount of money has been earmarked for undoing the damage caused due to unrestrained constructions over the years.  With the focus on reclaiming space for roads, the government should also be cautious in launching new projects. The annual ritual to beautify Lal Chowk, Ghanta Ghar and its surroundings have clearly not gone well as commuters are least bothered about flower pots and flashy lights in the midst of regular snarl-ups. The administration needs to put greater emphasis on planning and preconceive different scenarios that can take the sheen off its touted plans and programs.     

News From Rising Kashmir

;