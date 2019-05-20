Exit polls predict the return of Modi

May 20, 2019 | Agencies

NDA to come back despite loss in UP; huge gain for BJP in Bengal

UPA doubles in numbers from pathetic 2014 show

The results on May 23 would determine whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government could secure a majority of its own for the second time.

The BJP-led NDA is expected to make a comeback, according to the exit polls results that were released after the final phase of voting on Sunday.

The UPA, meanwhile, has doubled its numbers since 2014, but is still far from power as BJP holds on to majority in the Parliament.

Most of the surveys gave NDA over 300 seats, while Congress-led UPA is expected to settle near 140 seats.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the SP-BSP alliance is expected to win 20-40 seats.

The BJP is likely to make significant inroads in West Bengal where party chief Amit Shah has reiterated the BJP’s assurance of deporting “infiltrators” if voted to power.

According to Republic Bharat-Jan ki Baat exit polls, NDA would win more than 300 seats. Times Now-VMR predicted NDA winning 306 and UPA 132 seats.

The Republic CVoter, predicting a win for the NDA, however, puts the number of seats a little below at 287, placing the UPA behind with 128 seats.

Meanwhile, the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh is likely to yield 40 seats out of the 80 in the state, the pollster predicted.

According to the News Nation exit polls, the NDA will win 282-290 seats while the UPA would claim 124 seats.

The BJP-led NDA is likely to form the next government at New Delhi, according to exit poll results.

In the 2014 elections, the NDA together won 336 seats. The BJP swept all seats in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, and virtually won all of Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh (71 out of 80) as well as Bihar with allies.



















