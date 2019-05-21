Exit polls predict mixed bag

May 21, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

NC 3, BJP 2, Cong 1, PDP 0-1

The exit polls on the recently-concluded parliamentary polls in the State have predicted a mixture of seats for the mainstream political parties.

Multiple exit polls have ruled out even a single seat for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while some exit polls have forecast a victory for PDP from at least one seat in Kashmir.

The exit polls have predicted that the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win two seats, its arch-rivals Congress would secure one seat while the biggest regional party National Conference (NC) is likely to get the largest pie of the cake by securing three seats.

According to most of the exit polls, BJP would win two seats in Jammu, Congress would bag one in Ladakh while NC would grab all three seats in Kashmir valley.

Mehbooba-led PDP is predicted to either draw a blank or at the most manage to secure a single seat in the Valley.

Jammu Kashmir has six parliamentary seats.

The Times Now-VMR exit polls have predicted that BJP would retain two seats in Jammu whereas National Conference and Congress combine would secure four seats in Ladakh and Kashmir and no seat for PDP.

According to India Today-Axis My India, BJP is likely to get two to three seats, Congress would secure one seat, NC two to three seats while PDP would draw a blank.

The Republic-C voter has also projected PDP to win no seat. The C-voter predicts three seats for NDA and three seats for UPA in the State.

IndiaTV exit polls have also predicted two seats for the BJP, three seats for NC, one seat for Congress and none for PDP.

However, Republic Jan Ki Baat has predicted one seat for PDP. Their exit poll has given two seats for the BJP while the NC-Congress is projected to win three-four seats.

Similarly, News Nation’s exit poll predicts two seats for the BJP while one each for Congress, NC, and PDP. According to them, one seat is likely to be secured by others.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP had won two seats of Jammu and one seat of Ladakh while PDP had won all three seats of the Valley and, NC and Congress had drawn a blank.

Reacting to the exit-poll results telecast by various news channels on Sunday, PDP President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said tweeted, “Most news anchors can’t hide their glee about exit poll results like kids left unattended in a candy store! ‘Teray Aanay say Yun Khush Hai dil Jaisay Ki Bulbul Bahar Ki Khatir (sic).”

Mehbooba is contesting from Anantnag Lok Sabha seat against NC’s Retired Justice Hasnain Masoodi and State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir.

At the all-India level, the exit polls are predicting the return of Narender Modi-led NDA government at New Delhi.

Reacting to various exit polls, NC Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Every single exit poll can’t be wrong! Time to switch off the TV, log out of social media & wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd (sic).”

Omar’s father and NC President Farooq Abdullah is contesting from Srinagar seat and from Baramulla constituency, NC has fielded its senior leader Muhammad Akbar Lone.

The polling for six Lok Sabha constituencies of Jammu Kashmir happened in five phases, concluding on May 6.

The election results would be announced on May 23.