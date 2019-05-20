Exit polls: Mehbooba likens news anchors to kids left unattended in candy store

May 20, 2019 | Agencies

Reacting to exit-poll results telecast by various news channels on Sunday, former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti alleged that most news anchors could not hide their glee about exit poll results like kids left unattended in a candy store.



“Most news anchors can’t hide their glee about exit poll results like kids left unattended in a candy store! Teray Aanay say Yun Khush Hai dil Jaisay Ki Bulbul Bahar Ki Khatir,” Mehbooba, who is the president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

After nearly two months of high-pitch campaigning and seven phase of election schedule, most exit polls on Sunday predicated a clear majority to BJP-led NDA with nearly or above 300 seats, out of total 542 Lok Sabha seats.

Meanwhile, most of the exit polls have predicted that BJP will win two seats in Jammu, Congress will bag one in Ladakh while National Conference will grab all three seats in Kashmir valley. Mehbooba-led PDP is likely to lose from all three seats of Kashmir, according to most of the exit polls.