Exhibitions provide platform to expand trade promotion activities: Khalil Bandh

SRINAGAR:
Minister of Agriculture Mohammad Khalil Bandh on Friday said that organizing exhibitions provide a platform to artists and traders to exhibit their art and merchandize.
The Minister expressed these views at a Trade Fair exhibition cum sale organized here at Sangarmaal Complex by a private company Sharma Brothers.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said every opportunity needs to be cashed in to give a much-needed boast to State’s business industry, and holding exhibitions is a step in the direction.
The Minister said an exhibition not only act as platform for traders and artists to exhibit their art and merchandize, but it also provides an opportunity for sellers and buys to have one on one interaction.
During the visit, the Minister was informed that various stalls are exhibiting products related to handloom, handicraft flowers, crockery, electronics, and wooden furniture.
The Minister was apprised there is a separate book stall for book lovers.
To get an adrenaline rush, the Minister was informed that the organizers have also included the adventure sport of “moutkakowan” (death well) in the exhibition. Besides, children could enjoy boat rides.
Expressing happiness over the event, Khalil Bandh said with limited entertainment sources, the exhibition could prove a good alternative to State usual entertainment sources of TV and mobiles.