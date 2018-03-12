Exemplary punishment to culprits in offing: PDP

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Terming the rape and murder of the Kathua teenage girl as heinous and unpardonable crime, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reiterated that the culprits shall be brought to the book sans any delay and no one will be allowed to cause any damage to state’s secular fabric.
Addressing people in central Kashmir’s Kangan area, PDP General Secretary Peerzada Mansoor Hussain stated that the government has prioritized its efforts in giving justice to Asifa’s family and punish her killers at an earliest.
He added that the probe ordered by the chief minister is going on in the right direction and no person found involved will be spared by the government.
Training guns against the opposition National Conference, the PDP General Secretary stated that the party had stooped too low that it is now hell-bent to create communal and regional wedge in the state by trying to politicize the rape and murder of the innocent teenage girl.
“Jammu and Kashmir is a state which has been a torch bearer of inter-religious harmony and now attempts are being made to tear the secular fabric of the state apart. We will not allow this to happen- come what may,” Mansoor said in his address.
The PDP General Secretary slammed the National Conference over its dubious approach, stating that all the miseries of the people of the state is the outcome of the NC’s treacherous policies and agendas.
“We the people of the state are the victims of NC’s deceitfulness and fraudulence. When Maharaja Hari Singh was yet to accede the state on October 26 1947, the National Conference through its resolution in August same year had already given consent to the accession. It was the same party that launched 1946 Quit Kashmir Movement and then in 1953 deceived people again in the name of Plebiscite Front. In 1975, the party scandalously converted the post of the Prime Minister into that of the Chief Minister and the same Congress which it ridiculed in open in the past became its natural ally,” Mansoor said.
He maintained further that on the contrary, the PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed who was already on vital posts in New Delhi decided to tread a difficult path in a bid take his people out of mayhem, uncertainty and chaos.
“He gave people hope in the midst of deep uncertainties and pitched for the resolution of Kashmir issue. Even now the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is facing all odds to safeguard the interests of the people of the state. She is the only Chief Minister in state’s history who is striving with such vehemence and intensity to foil all attempts through which the state’s interests could be bartered by anyone in any manner,” Mansoor said.
The PDP general secretary stated further that the people of the state are heaving a major sigh of relief from the archaic measures of the past regimes and the pace of development is worth hail all across.
“The paucity of ration was the major cause perturbing the people at large in the past. At present, there is no such cry as the government has been prioritizing to make the basic amenities available to one and all in the state without the hindrance of any sort,” he added.
The rally was also addressed by the senior PDP leader and MLC Mohammad Khurshid Alam who asked the people “to become the ambassadors of the PDP’s message of peace, tranquility and equitable development in Jammu and Kashmir”.
“There is a dire need to get the state out of the clutches of those who fish in the troubled waters. It is the PDP that has been on the forefront in ensuring end to partiality and mis-governance which was the trademark of the other regimes in the state.”
The rally which witnessed the participation of thousands of people was also addressed by PDP’s Ganderbal District President Bashir Ahmad Mir, senior PDP leader Nazir Ahmad Khan, Ali Mohammad and several others.
