Executive VP, The Guild of Service meets Governor

August 20, 2018


Srinagar, August 19:

 Meera Khanna, Trustee & Executive Vice-President, The Guild of Service, met Governor N.N. Vohra at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Khanna informed Governor about the various facilities and institutions which are being run by the Guild of Service to alleviate the lot of women and children who have suffered since the onset of terrorism in the Valley.
Governor urged Ms. Khanna to see that The Guild of Service continued with its ongoing philanthropic activities at Srinagar and Tangmarg and assured his support to The Guild. While re-iterating the crucial importance of peace and normalcy being restored in the State, Governor advised the Guild to particularly focus on providing vocational training to girls and women and carrying out programmes for counseling youth against being exploited by those who espouse violence.

 

