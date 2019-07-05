Executive officer MC Anantnag caught on video taking bribe, attached

July 05, 2019 |

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, on Thursday attached with his office Executive Officer Municipal Committee Anantnag Ghulam Muhammad Malik after a purported video went viral in which—he is seen accepting bribe inside his residence.

A video showing Executive Officer Municipal Committee Anantnag accepting bribe at his residence in the south Kashmir district and also seen in the video a liquor bottle in the room.

Soon after the video went viral, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan told local news gathering agency GNS that he took cognizance of the video and immediately ordered attaching of the officer with his office till the veracity of the video is ascertained by the concerned agencies. He said action as warranted under law would be taken against the officer.

The Divisional Commissioner has also forwarded an order to SSP Crime Branch “for further necessary action”.

