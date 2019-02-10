About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Executive engineer suspended for non-clearance of snow from roads in Kishtwar

Published at February 10, 2019


Press Trust of India

Jammu

An executive engineer, who was assigned to clear snow on roads in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, was suspended for dereliction of duty, an official spokesperson said Sunday.

District Development Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana ordered the suspension of the officer with immediate effect on Saturday, the spokesperson said.

He said the district development commissioner had passed directions to all officers concerned to remain on high alert and keep men and machinery on standby in view of the prediction of heavy snowfall on Thursday.

Besides, the executive engineer in Kishtwar Mechanical Division was also asked to keep snow cutters ready for clearance of all the main roads and other intra district link roads, the spokesman said.

He said the officer paid no heed towards the directions and left the headquarter without informing the deputy commissioner.

 

