Execution of new Wi-Fi set-up for Civil Secretariat starts

Secretary, Information Technology Department, Saugat Biswas in a “kick-off meeting” commenced execution of the “Revamping of Wi-Fi in Civil Secretariat” today at Civil Secretariat, Srinagar. The newWi-Fi set-up will extend high-speed Internet connectivity to all blocks of the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar.
The meeting was attended by the Project Execution team of J&K e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA) headed by Irfan Rather, team of the Estates Department comprising Deputy Director Fayaz Ahmed, Executive Engineer Shabeer Ahmad, AEE Bilal Masood, JEs and the Project Execution team of M/s Intec Infotech the company executing the project.
During the kick-off meeting Biswas reviewed the project execution plan in detail, the Network diagrams and the Wi-Fi Heat Maps for both 2.4 Ghz and 5.8 Ghz bands as will be executed for the Civil Secretariat. The routing plan for optical fibers and other network cables was deliberated upon with the Technical Officers from the Estates Department. A tour of the Civil Secretariat Srinagar was undertaken to finalize the location of Server room, Network Rack placement, Access Point placement and establishment of the Network Management System (NMS).
Secretary, IT, informed that the revamped Wi-Fi system will have an automated Network Management System (NMS)through which the connectivity and the overall health of the network will be visible on display screens by the Network Managers on real-time basis. This will facilitate optimum management of bandwidth and will rationalize usage of internet. He further informed that the new Wi-Fi Setup will ensure safety of optical fibers and network cables by means of rodent resistant HDPP pipe and conduits. The new setup will support dual band technology with better coverage equipped with latest protocols supporting 802.11-ac capable of giving higher throughput.
The Wi-Fi setup in Civil Secretariat Srinagar had got completely damaged during the devastating floods of 2014 since which time the complete infrastructure for Wi-Fi connectivity had to be moved between the Secretariats in Jammu and Srinagar during every Darbar Move - twice a year. The new state-of-the-art Wi-Fi setup in Civil Secretariat Srinagar will be up and ready before the summer Durbar Move in May 2019, informed Biswas.
Social worker Muhammad Sultan Ganaie passes away
Budgam: Social worker and former independent counselor, Muhammad Sultan Ganaie passed away on Wednesday morning after brief illness at his ancestral hometown in Central Kashmir's district Budgam.
Ganaie, a retired official from Department of Revenue, is survived by three sons and a daughter. His day-long congregational prayers would be held at his ancestral Budgam town on Saturday (12 January, 2019)