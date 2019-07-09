Excluding Kupwara from MRDA not acceptable:JKPM

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) Provincial President Faroz Wani has expressed his dismay over excluding Kupwara from Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MRDA).

In a statement issued on Saturday, Feroz Wani has termed exclusion of Kupwara from the Srinagar Metropolitan Region as most unfortunate which has severely hurt sentiments of the local populace. He has urged the Governor S P Malik to include Kupwara in the list of MRDA.

Pertinently, State Administrate Council on 3rd July has approved the areas to be included in the Srinagar Metropolitan Region, which includes all districts of Kashmir division, except Kupwara.

Feroz Wani said that all districts have been included in the list of MRDA other than Kupwara, which is injustice with the people of Kupwara. Kulgam Qazigund areas have been included which are as much far away as Kupwara. He said district Kupwara had two ministers in the previous government but it was a shame on their part that they couldn't get their district included in the MRDA.

Feroz Wani has requested Principal Sectary Housing and Urban Development, Dheeraj Gupta to reconsider the matter and add Kupwara into the list of MRDA to bring development in this Kandi district. “It will be a great justice with the people of the district Kupwara," Feroz Wani remarked.

He vowed that JKPM will, with all its vigour, fight for the due rights of Kupwara and remove all injustice meted out to Kupwara District in past.