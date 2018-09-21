About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

'Excise team foils cement smuggling attempts'

Published at September 21, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu

 The sleuths of Excise Department at Toll Post, Lakhanpur foiled various attempts of smuggling cement into the State and recovered Rs. 4, 83,900 as the penalty from the toll evaders.

According to an official, teams of Toll Post Lakhanpur led by Excise and Taxation officers laid nakas at various points and successfully intercepted vehicles laden with cement without payment of toll.

Excise Commissioner Talat Parvez Rohella has lauded the enforcement work undertaken by Toll Post Lakhanpur and appreciated all the team members for the excellent performance.  

