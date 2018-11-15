Excise Deptt to provide alternative livelihood to illicit distillers

Rising Kashmir NewsKathua, November 14:
To find a way to provide alternative livelihood to the families of persons involved in the trade of brewing illicit liquor, an interactive session-cum-awareness programme was held here today.
The programme was organized by the Excise and Taxation Department in collaboration with Industries and Social Welfare Department at Government Polytechnic College, Kathua near village Chak Drab Khan, where most of the villagers were involved in the trade of brewing illicit liquor and its sale.
Excise Commissioner, Talat Parvez Rohella during the session informed that the Department is keen on building a relationship with the villagers who are involved in the illicit trade. He further informed that the department will not allow them to debilitate the State`s economy by producing illicit liquor as the department has separate wings to curb the menace.
He further said that 85 families were found to be involved in brewing illicit liquor in village Chak Drab Khan for which the Excise department is deliberating on providing them livelihood so that they can be prevented from getting involved with the illicit trade.
The Excise Commissioner further elaborated that Skill development, financial help to students, counselling and providing employment opportunities as per their need are few initiatives which the department will start in association with Industries and Social Welfare Departments to provide alternative livelihood to the families who were affected by the illicit trade.
Rohella also announced a committee comprising ETO Kathua, representative of Excise license holders and DSWO besides other community members who were involved in the trade to further identify the families who were in dire need of assistance due to the ill effects of the trade.
Excise license holders also assured the Excise Commissioner to provide every help to the families who are interested in adopting alternative livelihood.
Among others GM DIC, Babu Ram, DSWO, Deep Kumar, ETO Eradication Wing Jammu, ETO Kathua, Excise officials and other concerned were present on the occasion.