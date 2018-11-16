Excise Deptt organizes awareness prog against illicit distillation

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 15:
To initiate a holistic approach towards eradication of illicit brewing and trade of spurious liquor, Excise Department on Thursday organised an awareness-cum-interactive session for people involved with the trade at Bishnah.
According to an official, more than 25 families related with illicit trade of spurious liquor along with some prominent persons of the area and other participants attended the session.
The session was a part of a wider social responsibility programme conceived by Excise Commissioner Talat Pervez Rohella to root out illicit liquor trade, the official added.
The awareness session was chaired by Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive) Jammu Muried Hussain Shah. Experts from various departments including GM DIC Jammu, Ashwini Khajuria, Chief Agriculture Officer Jammu Narinder Mishra, Deputy Project Manager ATMA B. B. Sidha and Ravinder Kachru, EDI representative Syed Aga, besides ETO South Jammu Vinay Kumar, ETO North Jammu Rohit Sharma, ETO Distillers Saniya Malik, Range Inspector Rajesh Sharma were present on the occasion.
Deputy Excise Commissioner called upon the families to shun the illicit brewing and trade of spurious liquor. He informed them about new initiatives of the department for their welfare and alternative sources of livelihood.
The experts apprised various schemes of their respective departments for employment generation and entrepreneurship.