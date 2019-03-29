Excise Deptt holds street play on ill effects of drug abuse

March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Continuing its efforts to create mass awareness on drug addiction and liquor abuse and their ill effects, Excise Department today organised a nukkad natak (street play) at Simbal Camp in Excise Range Jammu South.

As per an official, the programme, aimed at educating the youth regarding various social and health ill effects of drug abuse and illicit liquor, was part of a comprehensive action plan against substance abuse launched by Excise Commissioner M. Raju.

People were also made aware regarding various schemes of Government and new initiatives of the Excise Department for rehabilitation and welfare of affected persons.

The play was organized under the supervision of Deputy Excise Commissioner Executive Jammu S. Amarjeet Singh in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages and other stakeholders, the official added.