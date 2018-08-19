About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Excise Commissioner convenes monthly Revenue Review Meeting

Published at August 19, 2018 12:45 AM 0Comment(s)189views

Calls for expediting construction of Excise Taxation Training Institute at Nagrota


JAMMU, AUGUST 18:

 Excise Commissioner Talat Parvez Rohella today conducted monthly Revenue Review Meeting at Excise and Taxation Complex, Rail Head, Jammu, wherein he was apprised of the revenue realized during the month of July 2018.
The meeting was informed that in aggregate an amount of Rs. 67855.29 Lacs revenue has been realized by the department upto July, 2018 as against Rs. 46096.46 Lacs collected upto the corresponding period of the previous year viz 2017-18 which shows an increase of Rs. 21758.83 Lacs.
He was also apprised of the various enforcement activities done upto the month of July, 2018 in which 40770 Kg of Lahan and 1379 bottles of illicit liquor was destroyed.
He appreciated the efforts of the department for the substantial increase in revenue realized upto this month. The Excise Commissioner enjoined upon the Excise Officers to work with more dedication for optimum revenue realization.
The meeting was attended by Syed Muried Hussain Shah, Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive) Jammu, Ashok Kumar, Deputy Excise Commissioner (Distilleries) Jammu, Shagun Sharma, Deputy Excise Commissioner (Accounts) Jammu and Shri Ashish Kumar Gupta, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Toll Post Lakhanpur and all Excise and Taxation Officers of Jammu Division.
Earlier the Excise Commissioner visited Nagrota to review the construction work of the State Level Excise and Taxation Training Institute.
The said project is being built at the cost of around Rs 10.24 crores and has provision for state of art facilities for conducting residential training of ETOs, CTOs, Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and Guards of Excise and Taxation department.
The Excise Commissioner thoroughly inspected the administrative block, the hostel facilities and site for construction of staff quarter in the premises. The Excise Commissioner emphasized on the construction agencies to expedite the work of the hostel and administrative block by 30th of September so that regular training can be started.
During the inspection Principal Excise and Taxation Tramping institute, Nagrota Ankur Mahajan, XEN Rajan Mengi, Road and Building and representative of the Housing Board were also present.

 

