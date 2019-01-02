About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Except Srinagar fresh snowfall lashes Kashmir

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The minimum temperatures rose above the freezing point after nearly a month following fresh snowfall which broke the severe cold wave in Kashmir Valley on Wednesday.

Except Srinagar city which a light drizzle with traces of snow, fresh snowfall lashed everywhere in the Valley.

Upper reaches like Pir Panchal mountain range, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg and other places received moderate snowfall.

The Srinagar-Jammu Highway was shut for traffic due to snowfall and slippery road conditions in Bannihal sector.

According to weather department another spell of snowfall is likely in the Valley beginning January 4.

The minimum temperature was 5.2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar while it was 4.9 degrees in Pahalgam and 2.6 degrees in Gulmarg.

Leh recorded minus 12.4 degree Celsius and Kargil minus 17 degree as the minimum temperatures.

 

(Representational picture) 

