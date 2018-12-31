Excellence in academics only way forward for youth: Ganai

Jammu, December 30:
Commenting on the improved pass percentage in the recently-announced Matriculation results by J&K State Board of School Education (JKBOSE), Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai today stated that excellence in academics is the only hope for the youth of Jammu & Kashmir and way forward to an assured career in various fields including entrepreneurship and business.
In a statement, Ganai, who is the Advisor in-charge Education Department, highlighted the importance of career counselling in Colleges and Universities and said that he will soon review the status of career counselling in these institutions. He also said that the resilient youth of the State have always excelled in academics when studying in institutions outside the state and there is no reason why they cannot achieve success in competitive examinations and embark on careers as scientists and technocrats and as start-up entrepreneurs.
The Advisor congratulated all the students who achieved distinction in the Matriculation examination and asked them to work harder for the stiff challenges ahead. He also complimented the teachers, both in the Government and Private schools, for the improved pass percentage and asked them to maintain the high standards set by them. He also advised the students to make productive use of the winter vacations so that they are well-prepared for future competitive examinations.