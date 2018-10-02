Exams on time, no relaxation in syllabi of board exams: DSEK

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Oct 01:
The School Education Department on Monday said that there will be no deferment of exams and reduction in syllabi of 10th, 11th and 12th class students.
Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK), G N Itoo said this during an emergency meeting with the representatives of private schools and the registered coaching centres.
Itoo urged government and private school authorities to arrange extra classes, zero classes so that syllabi of all three classes would be completed one week prior to the commencement of the examinations.
The directions came in the backdrop of the complaints of some students regarding the incompletion of the syllabi in many private schools and coaching centres.
Itoo on the occasion while lashing on the representatives of private schools said, “When government schools who are the main sufferers of the conflict in the Valley can cover 85 percent of syllabi, why can’t private schools complete their syllabi.”
He said that there will be no compromise in syllabi and asked the entire private and government schools to ensure all steps are taken to complete the syllabi a week before the commencement of syllabi.
He said that the majority of the students who have come up with the complaints on Saturday were from private schools and private tuition centres.
“The students have also told us that how much of syllabi have been completed by their respective institutions,” Itoo said
He also said that the commerce subject is lacking behind and the respective school authorities must take immediate actions to complete their syllabi a week prior to the examinations so that they can revise and prepare for the examinations.
DSEK stressed upon the respondents to arrange the examination counselling sessions for the students on the pattern of government schools to guide the students, address their grievances and to reduce their mental stress.
bhatriyaz.com@gmail.com