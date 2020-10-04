Exams in full swing in colleges, universities with COVID-19 guidelines

October 04, 2020 01:00:00 | Lubna Reshi

Amid pandemic, the universities and colleges around Jammu and Kashmir are conducting examinations in offline mode with various safety guidelines in place to reduce the risk of infection.



After conducting the internal exams online, the colleges and universities decide to conduct the end semesters in offline mode following the guidelines.



“We have to conduct exams this way as it was according to UGC and MHRD guidelines,” said Prof Aijaz Ahmad, Principal Islamia College.



Controller Examination Cluster University, Khurshid Ahmad Mir said all the branches of B.Tech are appearing in the offline exams and attendance is full. He said so far they have conducted the exams of B.Tech second and third semester and backlogs as well. UG and PG exams are also going to start in October.



Assistant Registrar Examinations, Central University, Abid Mehraj said that examinations are being conducted smoothly by following the proper guidelines and SOP.



“We have given clear instructions to the superintendents that there should be only seven to eight students in the classrooms to maintain social distancing. Besides that masks, hand washing facilities are also being provided to the students,” he said.



Initially, since transport wasn’t available everywhere and to make it convenient for students from far-flung areas, the university administration established examination centres in every district.



“To avoid the inconvenience and facilitate students due to lack of transport, we in collaboration with the State Higher Education Department established centres in almost all districts of Jammu and Kashmir. I would like to quote an example here. We had a single student from Jammu to appear in the examinations and we arranged his centre in the Govt Degree College, Akhnoor so that he won’t face any hassle,” he said.



Abid Mehraj said that exams are being conducted on the request of students only. “Students pressed hard for the exams because it was a matter of their one academic year and they did not want to waste it.”



While talking about exams being conducted in the offline mode, Principal Islamia College said that examinations are at the verge of closure in his college and have been conducted with 100 per cent attendance.



“Even though initially there were some protests from the side of students to conduct the exams in online mode but students were made to understand that exams have to be conducted this way as it was according to UGC and MHRD guidelines,” he said.



According to him, students were delighted and all smiles after coming out of centres.



“Protests were the handiwork of a handful of students. Some students were looking for shortcuts but the appraisal system should be legitimate,” he said.



Students of Jammu and Kashmir also expressed happiness that exams are being conducted in a timely manner.



“It is good that exams are being conducted and as far as COVID-19 guidelines go, everything was clear. There was proper screening, hand sensitization and social distancing. In the examination centres, all the precautions were taken by invigilators as well as students,” said Shabroza War, a student.



However, some students feel stressed and anxious.



“There are many who I know are in home quarantine, how would they appear in exams? Students this time are mentally disturbed. The administration should at least think about that. They should conduct online exams for our life is equally important. Our parents are also apprehensive about our going to the examination centres keeping in view the present situation,” said Mehvish Raja, a student.



