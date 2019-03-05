Exams as per schedule, everything will be alright: KU Controller Exams

Who will be responsible if anything untoward happens, ask students
Who will be responsible if anything untoward happens, ask students
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 04:
Kashmir University’s Controller Examination on Monday said that ‘everything will be alright’ in Kashmir Valley tomorrow and as such examination will be held as per the schedule.
When contacted by GNS about comments on students demand for postponement of examinations scheduled tomorrow in wake of the strike by transporters among others, Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir, Controller Examination, said “everything will be alright. In the recent past also, there were such ‘excuses’ but examinations were conducted smoothly.”
Asked that tomorrow’s strike has been called by transporters and there being possibility of students facing trouble in reaching the examination venues, he said, “Everything will be alright.”
The students had urged authorities to postpone exams scheduled in wake of the call issued by traders and transporters in Kashmir Valley against ban on Jama’at Islami and attempts to “assault” Article 35A. The strike has been supported by JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and JKLF.
“The strike has been called by traders and transports meaning thereby no transport will be available which is bound to put students to lot of sufferings,” students who are appearing in exams on Tuesday told GNS.
A group of student of law department had urged authorities to postpone the examinations and make announcement beforehand to avoid unnecessary troubles.
“There is possibility of law and order situation. Besides not all the students have transport facilities and there are poor students like us who have no means of transport,” the students said and urged the varsity authorities to postpone the examinations scheduled tomorrow.
They said that if anything untoward happen to any student, shall the Kashmir University take responsibility. “It’s not a normal strike. It is about the issue which affects everyone single Kashmiri. The authorities must take into consideration the sensitivities involved and postpone examinations tomorrow,” they said, adding, “We are not seeking postponement of examination out of fun. Our demand is in wake of the strike called by traders and transporters. Who will be responsible if anything untoward happens to any students?