Examine how much damage pellet guns have done: HCBA

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Syed Rukaya

In connection to the pellet victims and usage of pellet guns in Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Friday informed High Court that they have to see how much damage has been done to deal with crowd control.

Senior counsel Zaffar Shah representing Bar Association in the matter submitted that they need to check the self defense options with degrees to be used within.

While giving example, he said if somebody's vital organs are damaged in action of police self defense, how law can sustain that action.

Advocate Zaffar submitted that Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of 2010 was not having any provision for stone pelting.

“However, after the same was questioned in the Supreme Court new SOP was formulated wherein the new provision for stone pelting was embedded,” he said.

“We need to know how crowd control can be maintained with minimum force as already explained in Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) from Section 127 to 132,” he said.

He further submitted that the problem is “we don't follow procedures which need to be adopted on ground for crowd control and maintaining peace rather than the State is using disproportionate force resulting in more alienation.”

Earlier, Shah had said as per section 127 and 128 power lies with executive Magistrate and police officer and as per Section 129 and Section 130, the power lies only with executive Magistrate to command any unlawful assembly.

Zaffar submitted that as per Section 131 the power of containing any unlawful assembly, the power lies with executive Magistrate or commissioner officer army and Section 132 deals with regulating police action.

“We need to know what weaponry we can use in light of these Sections as it has been pressed that little force or little damage needs to be caused in case there is a violent unlawful assembly going on,” he submitted.

In previous hearing, he informed the Court that the usage of pellet guns has fatally devastated thousands of lives and the people, particularly young, have lost their eyesight besides have caused other grievous bodily injuries.

“The effect of this lethal weapon is going to be felt for generations together,” he said.

Due to paucity of time, the division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar directed Bar Association to submit written submissions related to relief prayed for pellet victims. After hearing the matter for almost five minutes, Court listed the matter on Monday.