About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Syed Rukaya

Examine how much damage pellet guns have done: HCBA

 In connection to the pellet victims and usage of pellet guns in Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Friday informed High Court that they have to see how much damage has been done to deal with crowd control.
Senior counsel Zaffar Shah representing Bar Association in the matter submitted that they need to check the self defense options with degrees to be used within.
While giving example, he said if somebody's vital organs are damaged in action of police self defense, how law can sustain that action.
Advocate Zaffar submitted that Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of 2010 was not having any provision for stone pelting.
“However, after the same was questioned in the Supreme Court new SOP was formulated wherein the new provision for stone pelting was embedded,” he said.
“We need to know how crowd control can be maintained with minimum force as already explained in Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) from Section 127 to 132,” he said.
He further submitted that the problem is “we don't follow procedures which need to be adopted on ground for crowd control and maintaining peace rather than the State is using disproportionate force resulting in more alienation.”
Earlier, Shah had said as per section 127 and 128 power lies with executive Magistrate and police officer and as per Section 129 and Section 130, the power lies only with executive Magistrate to command any unlawful assembly.
Zaffar submitted that as per Section 131 the power of containing any unlawful assembly, the power lies with executive Magistrate or commissioner officer army and Section 132 deals with regulating police action.
“We need to know what weaponry we can use in light of these Sections as it has been pressed that little force or little damage needs to be caused in case there is a violent unlawful assembly going on,” he submitted.
In previous hearing, he informed the Court that the usage of pellet guns has fatally devastated thousands of lives and the people, particularly young, have lost their eyesight besides have caused other grievous bodily injuries.
“The effect of this lethal weapon is going to be felt for generations together,” he said.
Due to paucity of time, the division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar directed Bar Association to submit written submissions related to relief prayed for pellet victims. After hearing the matter for almost five minutes, Court listed the matter on Monday.

Latest News

Don

Don't pay heed to rumours: Div Com

Aug 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Why was Parl not taken into confidence: Left parties on security advis ...

Why was Parl not taken into confidence: Left parties on security advis ...

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Govt asks Amarnath yatris, tourists curtail their stay in Kashmir

Govt asks Amarnath yatris, tourists curtail their stay in Kashmir

Aug 02 | RK Online Desk
US made sniper rifle recovered on Amarnath Yatra route: GOC

US made sniper rifle recovered on Amarnath Yatra route: GOC

Aug 02 | Javid Ahmad
Bombs rattle Bangkok during ASEAN summit, wounding four

Bombs rattle Bangkok during ASEAN summit, wounding four

Aug 02 | PTI/AFP
Situation at LoC under control, largely peaceful: Army

Situation at LoC under control, largely peaceful: Army

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Opposition slams amendment to UAPA, call it draconian

Opposition slams amendment to UAPA, call it draconian

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Govt will take appropriate decision at appropriate time on Art 370, 35 ...

Govt will take appropriate decision at appropriate time on Art 370, 35 ...

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
India asks Pak for

India asks Pak for 'unimpeded' consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Parliament approves UAPA Bill, allows Centre to tag individual as terr ...

Parliament approves UAPA Bill, allows Centre to tag individual as terr ...

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Putting Air Force, Army on high alert not about Article 35A: Omar

Putting Air Force, Army on high alert not about Article 35A: Omar

Aug 02 | Rising Kashmir News
NDTV

NDTV's Ravish Kumar NDTV wins Ramon Magsaysay Award 2019

Aug 02 | RK Online Desk
Army, IAF put on high alert in JK: reports

Army, IAF put on high alert in JK: reports

Aug 02 | RK Online Desk
Mediation offer on Kashmir up to Modi to accept: Trump

Mediation offer on Kashmir up to Modi to accept: Trump

Aug 02 | Agencies
Any discussion on Kashmir will be only with Pakistan, bilaterally: Jai ...

Any discussion on Kashmir will be only with Pakistan, bilaterally: Jai ...

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Deployment of troops in JK based on internal security situation: MHA

Deployment of troops in JK based on internal security situation: MHA

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
ED attaches Zahoor Watali

ED attaches Zahoor Watali's assets worth Rs1.73 crore

Aug 02 | Agencies
Forces launch CASO in Tral village

Forces launch CASO in Tral village

Aug 02 | Javid Sofi
Shopian gunfight: Injured army man succumbs, another injured

Shopian gunfight: Injured army man succumbs, another injured

Aug 02 | Javid Sofi
US preparing to withdraw over 5K troops from Afghanistan: Report

US preparing to withdraw over 5K troops from Afghanistan: Report

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
IED blast in Pulwama village, no loss

IED blast in Pulwama village, no loss

Aug 02 | Javid Sofi
Gunfight rages in Shopian

Gunfight rages in Shopian's Pandoshan

Aug 02 | Javid Sofi
Over 280 companies of forces being deployed in Kashmir

Over 280 companies of forces being deployed in Kashmir

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Syed Rukaya

Examine how much damage pellet guns have done: HCBA

              

 In connection to the pellet victims and usage of pellet guns in Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Friday informed High Court that they have to see how much damage has been done to deal with crowd control.
Senior counsel Zaffar Shah representing Bar Association in the matter submitted that they need to check the self defense options with degrees to be used within.
While giving example, he said if somebody's vital organs are damaged in action of police self defense, how law can sustain that action.
Advocate Zaffar submitted that Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of 2010 was not having any provision for stone pelting.
“However, after the same was questioned in the Supreme Court new SOP was formulated wherein the new provision for stone pelting was embedded,” he said.
“We need to know how crowd control can be maintained with minimum force as already explained in Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) from Section 127 to 132,” he said.
He further submitted that the problem is “we don't follow procedures which need to be adopted on ground for crowd control and maintaining peace rather than the State is using disproportionate force resulting in more alienation.”
Earlier, Shah had said as per section 127 and 128 power lies with executive Magistrate and police officer and as per Section 129 and Section 130, the power lies only with executive Magistrate to command any unlawful assembly.
Zaffar submitted that as per Section 131 the power of containing any unlawful assembly, the power lies with executive Magistrate or commissioner officer army and Section 132 deals with regulating police action.
“We need to know what weaponry we can use in light of these Sections as it has been pressed that little force or little damage needs to be caused in case there is a violent unlawful assembly going on,” he submitted.
In previous hearing, he informed the Court that the usage of pellet guns has fatally devastated thousands of lives and the people, particularly young, have lost their eyesight besides have caused other grievous bodily injuries.
“The effect of this lethal weapon is going to be felt for generations together,” he said.
Due to paucity of time, the division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar directed Bar Association to submit written submissions related to relief prayed for pellet victims. After hearing the matter for almost five minutes, Court listed the matter on Monday.

News From Rising Kashmir

;