Examine creation of outdoor, indoor swimming pools in JK: HC

June 05, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Keeping in view the geographic and climatic conditions, the High Court has directed State government to examine the road map with regard to creation of outdoor and indoor swimming pools and Equestrian Academy in Jammu Kashmir.

Court directed Secretary Department of Youth Services and Sports (YSS), J&K to examine the road map regarding creation of outdoor as well as indoor swimming pools and Equestrian Academy, keeping in view the geographic and climatic conditions, and the same be placed before the court within six weeks.

Secretary was also directed to examine the matters submitted by amicus curiae, Syed Faisal Qadri before the Court.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar passed the directions after amicus in the matter, Faisal Qadri placed on record the communications received from Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) and Swimming Federation of India (SFI) which were taken on record by court.

The SFI in its communication has pointed out that as per its information, Kashmir does not have any swimming pool but have water bodies and that swimming can be taught to young children for recreation, health awareness and preparing for competitions also.

Keeping in view the safety measures for use of training and recreation, SFI has also recommended creation of basic infrastructure.

So far as the Jammu region is concerned, it has been pointed out in the communication that though Jammu has a swimming pool of 50 meters, however, there are no starting blocks or lanes.

“Even the basic staff is not available to run the swimming pool for the public or develop young talent,” SFI pointed out.

Keeping in view the climatic conditions, the Federation has recommended that indoor facilities require to be created to run swimming activities for the talented and young people of JK.

After perusing the report of SFI, the bench remarked that such facilities are required to be created by the State government while the SFI is willing to extend technical assistance for the same.

“The assessment by the Swimming Federation of India is very critical and the recommendations very valuable. The Department of Youth Sports is required to give serious consideration to the same,” Court remarked.

Qadri informed the court that there is probably no State Swimming Federation even.

Another communication addressed by Secretary General Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) to the Youth Services and Sports Department, J&K on 15 April 2019, which has recommended to State government to initiate a project of Equestrian Academy in the line of Madhya Pradesh State Equestrian Academy which according to Court is an excellent example of government funded Sports Academy producing many junior riders of national repute.

The Court after taking the reports on record directed Secretary YSS, to examine the matters submitted in the communications by SFai and EFI and place the same before the Court within six weeks.

Court also directed Additional Advocate General, Shah Aamir, who represents State Sports Council in the matter to file a response to the report submitted by Faisal Qadri with regard to status of indoor stadium before the next date of hearing.

Shah Aamir submitted that he has received instructions with regard to the proposal made by the Badminton Federation of India and the status of completion of the projects which were required to be completed in April and May, 2019, and he may be permitted to file the same on record.

In this regard Court directed Advocate Aamir to file the same before next date of hearing and listed the matter on 10 July 2019.