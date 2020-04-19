Examination: Are we prepared

April 19, 2020 00:00:00 | Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nika / Soubiya Shabnam

We had the opportunity to go through a write up published in a local daily regarding alternative to traditional examination system co-authored by Dr.Nazir Ahmad Gilkar. It seems that the present crisis created by lockdown due to COVID-19 virus has been at the back of mind of the authors so as to suggest a solution to do away with the traditional system of examination which is not possible in the present hostile environment. Besides, the authors have advocated for introduction of Open Book System of examination to keep the practice of rote-learning at bay, develop the practice of critical thinking among the students and to overcome the present crisis. An open book system of examination can be restricted- where candidates can use specified material or unrestricted- where they may be allowed to use any resource. It is a matter of fact that the lockdown has posed very serious challenges in every sector and the education being no exception.

However, the challenges for the education sector in J&K are more serious as the place has seen closure and disruption of normal life since August 2019 in view of abrogation of article 370. While the country is witnessing problems due to lock down for the first time, the Jammu and Kashmir has already problems piled up and the present lockdown is simply worsening the situation. On the one hand we cannot afford to lose the academic year of the students but at the same time things are beyond our control due to natural calamity. Life is a game of making choices. We need to look for alternatives and make a choice that suits the given environment.

In this scenario, it becomes highly desirable to understand the nitty-gritty of open book examination as has been suggested by the captioned authors. Here we are reminded of what the former president of India Late A.P.J Abdul Kalam has once said, "When I was a student in MIT Chennai, there used to be open book system of examination and this was the toughest examination one had to face". Without denying the fact that Open Book system of examination is more difficult than the closed book system, we need to understand if we can introduce it for the students who have been subject to many hardships to pursue their education outside the normal educational environment. Again, in view of pandemic, the assembly of persons at one place has been prohibited due to which neither closed book nor open book examination collectively is possible till the lockdown ends. A different way to tackle the situation is to take-home examination in which a candidate appears in the examination at his home and he/she can use the material like books, lecture notes end even internet resources. This makes it clear that take-home examination is also an open book examination with the difference that the examinee takes the examination at home. It is therefore, analogous to home assignments, the students generally prepare at home. If we take recourse to such an open book examination where the students can appear from their respective homes then the following questions arise:

How proper surveillance and credibility of examination can be ensured? How impersonation can be ruled out? How it can be ensured that the examinee does not consult more qualified people to write the answer? Will the examinees be able to sift through all the material in a limited time to find the information, understand it, analyze it and think critically? How collection and delivery of answer books to the institution conducting a time bound examination can be ensured during the lockdown and under the circumstances when the internet facility is not available far and wide?

Now, if for instance the open book system of examination is adopted, the question arises if we are prepared for that. We feel that we shall have to face difficulties on triangular front viz setting of question paper, conduct of examination and also evaluation process. While issues regarding conduct of open book examination have been highlighted above, the setting of question paper is also a bigger challenge particularly with numerical papers. The practice with the traditional system has been that a paper setter consults some widely circulated books and picks and chooses a set of questions for the examination. In an open book system of examination the question itself needs to have a different orientation so that despite having accessibility to resources, the examinee will be forced to try his or her brain to critically examine a problem or a given issue. Therefore, paper setters need to orient themselves about the methodology of setting the question papers and also the time management to enable the students to write the answers in the allotted time.

On evaluation front also, it would be difficult to carefully evaluate the answers based on the perception and critical analysis of the examinee and that too when the number of papers to be evaluated is too large. To our estimation, an answer book under open book system may need at least 20 to 30 minutes to be evaluated properly so that instances of copying are noticed. In a system where examinations and results are to be completed in a time bound manner and the number of evaluators is also not adequate, such an expectation seems to be flimsy.

Open book system of examination is the most ideal way to test the ability of an examinee but it can be adopted after creating a proper environment for the same so that it yields the desired results. It tests a person's knowledge and organisation of thoughts rather than mere memorization. In fact it is an improvement over the close book system of examination as the examiner wants better efforts and quality answers from the examinees which justifies open book over traditional system. Therefore, it is to be taken as better alternative to traditional examination which has the stigma of rote-learning just to regurgitate without proper comprehension. However, the element of critical thinking by an examinee can be ensured even in the traditional examination system if the paper setter formulates questions that prompt the examinee to critically evaluate the question so that his level of knowledge, ability, communication skills can be checked.

For an open book system of examination the students must be acquainted and prepared so that they manage to read information, develop comprehension and filter it for proper analysis and interpretation within a limited time. In the absence of such awareness they may take it less serious and write the answers as they are doing under close book system of examination. The evaluators and paper setters also need proper training to ensure upholding of the sanctity and spirit of open book examination to make it rewarding as contemplated. We need to try open book examination at micro level before it is extended to macro level.

To be more precise, the open book system of examination has to be well planned exercise and not a fire fighting measure.

Author is Registrar and HOD Management, Central University of Kashmir