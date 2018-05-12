Exam result brings memories of Asif’s to family

Javid SofiPulwama:
Celebrations turned into despair in the family of recently slain student at Rahmoo village of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Asif Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Mohammad Mir, a resident of Hanzwani locality of Rahmoo, who was killed in forces firing on protestors near site of encounter at Badigam village of Shopian on May 6, passed board examination for 12th standard, the results of which were declared by Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education two days ago.
“It would have been a big moment of jubilation and celebration for all of us in our family if my brother was alive,” Adil Ahmad Mir, brother of slain youth told Rising Kashmir.
He was eagerly waiting for the results and was planning to move to Chandigarh for further studies.
“All his dreams proved short-lived,” he said, adding that after Asif’s results came both his parents wore gloomy looks on their face.
Asif appeared in January of this year for class 12th examinations as a private student after he missed examination for political science paper due to illness in 2017.
Asif secured 263 marks out of 500 in arts stream with 43 in General English, 45 Education, 60 Urdu , 51 Political Science and 64 in Informatics Practices.
His result also brings despair among his friends who were wishing him to join them
The result has brought memories of Asif back to his family members who recall that he had left his house in Rahmoo on May 6 in early morning.
“His lost words were that he would get killed today,” Adil recalls, adding that after which he left on a motorbike with his friends.
He told that after some time he phoned on Asif’s number.
“The phone was attended by his friend who informed me that Asif was hit with a bullet and that he would succumb,” Adil recalls.
Asif was shifted to SMHS where he succumbed. He had bullet wounds on his head.