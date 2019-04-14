Exam for Range Officer post as per schedule: JKPSC

April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Public service Commission (JKPSC) Saturday refuted news reports carried by a section of newspapers that the High Court has debarred it from conducting scheduled exams.

A press statement of JKPSC said that the General Knowledge paper of Range Officer Grade-I (Forest) post scheduled to be held on 14th of April 2019 will be as per schedule already notified.

"Rumours about the import of the orders of the High Court prohibiting the Commission from conducting scheduled exams are not based on correct information," the statement said.

Accordingly all the candidates are hereby informed that exam of General Knowledge paper will be held as per the schedule, the statement added.

