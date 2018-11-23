Ex-SPO among 3 abducted in Shopian; 2 set free

Javid SofiShopian, Nov 23:
Three persons including an ex-Special Police Officer (SPO) were abducted by suspected militants from a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday. Two of the abducted persons were set free in evening.
A police official said militants abducted a former SPO and two civilians from Reban village of Zainpora area in Shopian district today.
The abductees were identified as Basharat Ahmad Wagay, Zahid Ahmad Wagay, and Reyaz Ahmad Wagay, all residents of Reban village .
Basharat is said to be a former SPO.
The police official said Basharat was abducted at around 4:30 pm and after some time two more civilians were abducted from the same village.
He said in the evening two abducted civilians Zahid Ahmad Wagay and Reyaz Ahmad Wagay were set free the abductors.
However, the former SPO is still untraceable, he said.
Last week militants had abducted eight youth from three different villages of Shopian.
Six of the abducted persons were set free by the abductors while two others were killed.