Ex-serviceman nabbed with cannabis on Jammu outskirts

Published at December 23, 2018 03:04 PM 0Comment(s)555views


Agencies

Jammu

Jammu Police with sleuths of Special Operation Group on Sunday nabbed an ex-serviceman with contraband of cannabis (charas) in Nagrota area here on city outskirts.

SP Operations (SOG) Sandeep Mehta said that in a random a naka was laid by his team with local police at Nagrota and a major consignment of drugs was recovered which was being transported outside the state.

"The naka party during random checking of vehicles signalled a Santro car (HP 11B-8700) to stop but the driver jumped the signal and ran away but was stopped by the naka party after a hot chase," said Mr Mehta.

He said that a comprehensive search of the vehicle was conducted and a cavity was found made at the rear side of the car.

"About 9-kg of high grade charas was recovered from the cavity," said the officer adding that the arrested driver disclosed his identity as Mohammad Ayoub Malik, son of Kareem Malik, resident of Anantnag.

[UNI]

