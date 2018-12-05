Ex-sarpanchs, panchs threaten agitation after panchayat polls if pending dues not released

Govt owes Rs 80.85 crore to 34000 former panchayat members
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 04:
After completion of 7th phase of panchayat polls, former panchs and sarpanchs have threatened to launch a massive agitation after completion of polls if government’s fails to release their pending salaries of 21 months.
Around 34,000 former panchs and sarpanchs are still waiting to get their salaries of 21 months.
The sarpanchs were entitled to Rs 2000 per month and panchs Rs 1000 per month.
The total pending salary Rs 80.85 crore includes Rs 21,000 each of 29,500 panchs (a total of Rs 61.95 crore) and Rs 42,000 each of 4500 sarpanchs (Rs 18.90 crore).
To sort out the issue, the Directorate of Rural Development had on November 28 held a meeting with Finance department to release the pending funds.
However, an official said the finance department agreed to release only Rs 10 crore out of the total outstanding.
The Finance department has not promised any date to release of funds.
However, an official said as per their records they only had the liability of Rs 35 crore, which was yet to be released by the department.
President of Jammu and Kashmir Awami Raj Movement, a body of former panchs and sarpanchs, Ghulam Hassan Panzoo said keeping in view government’s lackadaisical approach, the organisation has decided to launch a massive agitation at the end of polls.
He said the Governor-led government had assured them that before the announcement of 2018 panchayat polls, all their pending liabilities would be cleared but that proved to be a hoax.
“During our meeting with Principal Secretary to Governor Satya Pal Malik, we were told that all our grievances will be taken care of, and asked to participate in the panchayat elections,” he said adding, “The 7th phase of panchayat polls have been completed but we are still waiting release of wages."
Panzoo, who had decided to boycott polls but later participated and won from Daulatpora in Kupwara as an independent candidate, said their organisation has already gathered 500 panchs and sarpanchs who would march from different districts towards Srinagar.
“Numbers will increase in upcoming days. Apart from former panchs and sarpanchs, many newly elected panchayat members are also joining our ranks. It will be a massive agitation,” he said.
In the ongoing panchayat polls, the expenditure limit for sarpanch has been revised from Rs 5000 in the last polls to Rs 20,000 while for panchs the expenditure limit has been increased from Rs 3000 to Rs 5000.
The nine-phase panchayat polls would end on December 11.