Ex-PDP minister Qazi Afzal passes away

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 01:
Senior PDP leader and former cabinet minister Qazi Muhammad Afzal passed away at SKIMS, Soura Friday evening. He was 78.
Qazi breathed his last at 8 pm at SKIMS Soura after a prolonged illness, said his family.
Qazi was a senior PDP leader and minister in PDP-Congress government headed by late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed from 2002-2005.
He had contested the 2002 elections from Ganderbal seat and defeat Omar Abdullah.
Meanwhile, PDP expressed grief and sorrow over sad demise of veteran Qazi Afzal.
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, Party Patron Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri, General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura and all senior party functionaries condoled the demise of Qazi Afzal and remembered him as “the best of Jammu and Kashmir’s political leadership”.
“He was farsighted, fearless and forthright and was among the most effective voices for the rights of the poor and marginalised. The measures he took for the welfare of the people of Ganderbal are worth to hail and will be remembered for times to come,” party leadership said in a condolence message.
Congress District president Ganderbal Sahil Farooq condoled death of Qazi Afzal.
“His contributions as public representative of Ganderbal will be remembered forever,” he said.