Ex Norway PM calls on Geelani, Mirwaiz

We’ll use good offices to ensure result-oriented India-Pak talks on Kashmir: Bondevik
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 23:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday met former Prime Minister of Norway Kjell Mangne Bondevik and urged him to help in resolution of prolonged Kashmir dispute.
Geelani and Mirwaiz briefed the visiting ex-PM of Norway about the prevailing situation in Kashmir.
“Government of India has kept the Kashmir issue lingering over the past seven decades, which has resulted in enormous miseries for the people,” they told him.
The leaders told former Norwegian prime minister that Kashmir is witnessing worst human rights violations including killings of people and arrest of youth and separatist leaders. “The troops, who enjoy full impunity for accountability under black laws, have let loose hell on the people of J&K.”
They told Bondevik that every Kashmiri yearns for a peaceful and dignified solution of the Kashmir issue.
“The solution to the Kashmir issue lies in either in implementing UN resolutions or through tripartite dialogue between India, Pakistan and people of Kashmir,” they said.
The two leaders urged the Norwegian former Prime Minister that since his country has a history in playing a positive role in conflict resolutions, the Norwegians government should also make serious efforts to resolve vexed dispute to mitigate sufferings of people of Kashmir and for lasting peace in South Asia.
They explained to the ex-Norwegian PM about prevailing situation in Kashmir and termed it “very sensitive and fragile.”
The former Norweigian Prime Minister led delegation assured that they would use their good offices to ensure a sustained and result oriented dialogue between India and Pakistan so that an amicable solution is found to Kashmir issue.
JKLF leader Mohammad Yasin Malik couldn’t attend the meetings as he was under detention.
Meanwhile, JRL has asked people to observe complete protest shutdown in Kralpora, Meelyal, Reddi Chokibal, Handwara, Rohama, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Soibugh, Sarsyar, Keller, D.H.Pora, D.K. Marg, Menzgam and other areas going to polls in third phase of panchayat elections tomorrow.