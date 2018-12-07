Ex-MLAs evicted from MLA Hostel, rooms allotted to counselors, corporators

NC, PDP, PDF criticize government’s decision
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 06:
Ex-MLAs including the MLAs of dissolved assembly were on Thursday evicted from MLA Hostel Srinagar on the directions of Governor Satya Pal Malik and Chief Secretary BVR Subramanyam. Former speaker assembly and senior National Conference (NC) leader Mohammad Akbar Lone has condemned the eviction of Ex-MLAs and termed the action illegal and unlawful, saying that, “MLA hostel is meant for the accommodation of MLAs but not the counselors and corporators.”
Top sources disclosed to Kashmir News Service (KNS) that Ex-MLAs including MLAs of the dissolved assembly were on Thursday evicted and the vacated rooms were allotted to newly elected counselors and corporators.
Secretary Assembly when contacted confirmed that Ex-MLAs have been evicted. “The Ex-MLAs have been evicted and vacated rooms have been allotted to newly counselors and corporators on the directions of Governor Satya Pal Malik and Chief Secretary BVR Subramanyam. However 6-7 Ex-MLAs were allowed to retain the accommodation on the basis of security threats,” he said.
Reacting to the eviction of Ex-MLAs, senior NC leader and former speaker assembly Mohammad Akbar Lone said, “I condemn the action as the eviction is unlawful and illegal. MLA hostel is meant for MLAs and not counselors and corporators. We are not opposed to any decision on accommodation of counselors and corporators but they can’t be offered allotment in MLA hostel.”
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir when contacted said, “Eviction of Ex-MLAs from the MLA Hostel is highly objectionable and against the norms and procedures of the security categorization. We will take up the matter with the government at the highest level and ensure that Ex-MLAs who face a threat to their lives are brought back to their accommodations prior to eviction from the MLAs hostel. We are not against the accommodation of counselors and corporators but they can’t be offered accommodation in MLA hostel which is meant for accommodation of MLAs only.”
PDF chairman and former minister Hakim Mohammad Yasin said, “We agree that counselors and corporators are to be provided accommodation keeping in view the present hostile security atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir but they are not to be accommodated at MLA hostel which is meant for MLAs.”