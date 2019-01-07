Ex MLA Bhaderwah calls on Governor

MOHD MAJID MALIKJAMMU :
Daleep Singh Parihar , former Member J&K Legislative Assembly, Bhaderwah , met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Sundayand apprised him about the various burning issues related to Bhaderwah constituency .
As per an official, Parihar brought to Governor's notice several proble and developmental issues of his Constituency particularly those relating to Roads, Health, Education, Power and PHE sectors which were languishing for want of the funds required for their completion and also demanded immediate clearance of roads of Bhaderwah, Bhalessa , Charalla , Bhalla and other far flung areas after snowfall .
Governor urged Daleep Singh Parihar to continue sustained efforts for promoting the development and the welfare of the people of his area and urged him to continue his endeavours for generating awareness among people about the importance of establishing grass root level democratic institutions for overall development of the State.Daleep Singh Parihar demanded full fledged University in Bhaderwah, opening of Bhaderwah Chamba road , degree college at Bhalla , filling of all vacant posts and opening of new stea in degree college Gandoh.