About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News / Press Trust of India

Ex-MLA arrested for 'assaulting' woman sarpanch in Jammu

NC seeks impartial probe 

National Conference leader and former MLA Gagan Bhagat was arrested Thursday for allegedly abusing and thrashing a woman sarpanch in the border belt of R S Pura in Jammu district, officials said.
The alleged incident of thrashing was reported in the area on Saturday but the video, purportedly showing the NC leader attacking sarpanch Seema Devi and her supporters, went viral on the social media Wednesday, prompting police to register a case.
"He was arrested around 2 pm in R S Pura belt in connection with a case of thrashing (of woman sarpanch and her supporters)", Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) R S Pura, Sahil Prashur, told PTI.
He said the case is being investigated.
The video purportedly showed Bhagat thrashing Devi and her supporters in R S Pura over the issue of taking credit for installing power transformer in Raipur Sajda village in the constituency.
In the video, Bhagat is seen questioning the credentials of an elected Sarpanch of the area for installation of the transformer in the area and entering into verbal brawl and assault.
An FIR was registered against him.
“Bhagat wanted to rule the areas by using muscle power", Devi told reporters here.
The sarpanches and panches of All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) led by its president Anil Sharma held protests in R S Pura in support of the action against the NC leader.
"We want the Governor and the DGP to take action against Bhagat. His security should be withdrawn. He is using his security to threaten the people," Sharma told reporters.
After being expelled from the BJP recently for his "anti-party" activities, former MLA from RS Pura, Bhagat, joined the NC in presence of the party president Farooq Abdullah in December last year.
In December last, Bhagat was served a defamation notice by the State BJP for levelling "unfounded and abusive" allegations against state party president and state general secretary.
Going against the party line, the MLA had on December 3 moved the Supreme Court challenging the dissolution of state Assembly by Governor Satya Pal Malik calling it "unconstitutional and undemocratic".
In August, Bhagat was suspended for three months on the recommendation of the disciplinary committee of the state BJP for his role in the alleged abduction of an ex-serviceman's daughter.
Meanwhile, National Conference sought impartial probe into the circumstances leading to brawl between a lady Sarpanch and the party leader Dr Gagan Bhagat over installation of an electric transformer and described the incident as most unfortunate.
“While National Conference believes in probity in public life, we also hope that such sensitive issues are not politicized,” NC spokesman said in a statement and regretted attempts being made to derive political mileage out of the incident.
“Since the police has taken cognizance, as of now let’s wait for the outcome of the investigations”, he said adding that law must take its course.

 

Latest News

Former BJP activist injured after being shot at by gunmen in Tral

Former BJP activist injured after being shot at by gunmen in Tral

May 02 | Agencies
Restrictions imposed in Shopian district for one month

Restrictions imposed in Shopian district for one month

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Gurez, Sonmarg receive fresh snowfall, rain lashes other parts of Kash ...

Gurez, Sonmarg receive fresh snowfall, rain lashes other parts of Kash ...

May 02 | Agencies
Doctor, son held after woman dies at hospital in Akhnoor

Doctor, son held after woman dies at hospital in Akhnoor

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Cong conceded walkover to BJP in J&K vis-a-vis optics: Omar

Cong conceded walkover to BJP in J&K vis-a-vis optics: Omar

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Former BJP MLA detained in assault case in Jammu

Former BJP MLA detained in assault case in Jammu

May 02 | Agencies
Youth goes missing in Kangan Ganderbal

Youth goes missing in Kangan Ganderbal

May 02 | Umar Raina
BSNL launches

BSNL launches 'Bharat Fibre' broadband service in Pulwama

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Press freedom under serious threat from govts worldwide: IPI

Press freedom under serious threat from govts worldwide: IPI

May 02 | Press Trust of India
US signs over $1 billion missile contracts as it exits arms treaty: Re ...

US signs over $1 billion missile contracts as it exits arms treaty: Re ...

May 02 | Agencies
Pakistan military too must take right decisions: US

Pakistan military too must take right decisions: US

May 02 | Press Trust of India
CBSE Class XII results announced

CBSE Class XII results announced

May 02 | RK Web News
Afghans call for ceasefire as huge peace summit wraps up

Afghans call for ceasefire as huge peace summit wraps up

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Mirwaiz condemns youth detentions in South Kashmir

Mirwaiz condemns youth detentions in South Kashmir

May 02 | RK Online Desk
All members should abide by UN decision on Azhar: UN chief

All members should abide by UN decision on Azhar: UN chief

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Musharraf requests Pak court to postpone trial in treason case

Musharraf requests Pak court to postpone trial in treason case

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Why Imran wants Modi to continue as India

Why Imran wants Modi to continue as India's PM, asks Chidambaram

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Traffic suspnded on Mughal road after landslides

Traffic suspnded on Mughal road after landslides

May 02 | RK Online Desk
Schools closed after cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Schools closed after cross-LoC firing in Poonch's Kerni sector

May 02 | Nazim Ali Manhas
India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Poonch

India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Poonch

May 02 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Govt forces detain 26 youth from Shopian, Pulwama villages

Govt forces detain 26 youth from Shopian, Pulwama villages

May 02 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News / Press Trust of India

Ex-MLA arrested for 'assaulting' woman sarpanch in Jammu

NC seeks impartial probe 

              

National Conference leader and former MLA Gagan Bhagat was arrested Thursday for allegedly abusing and thrashing a woman sarpanch in the border belt of R S Pura in Jammu district, officials said.
The alleged incident of thrashing was reported in the area on Saturday but the video, purportedly showing the NC leader attacking sarpanch Seema Devi and her supporters, went viral on the social media Wednesday, prompting police to register a case.
"He was arrested around 2 pm in R S Pura belt in connection with a case of thrashing (of woman sarpanch and her supporters)", Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) R S Pura, Sahil Prashur, told PTI.
He said the case is being investigated.
The video purportedly showed Bhagat thrashing Devi and her supporters in R S Pura over the issue of taking credit for installing power transformer in Raipur Sajda village in the constituency.
In the video, Bhagat is seen questioning the credentials of an elected Sarpanch of the area for installation of the transformer in the area and entering into verbal brawl and assault.
An FIR was registered against him.
“Bhagat wanted to rule the areas by using muscle power", Devi told reporters here.
The sarpanches and panches of All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) led by its president Anil Sharma held protests in R S Pura in support of the action against the NC leader.
"We want the Governor and the DGP to take action against Bhagat. His security should be withdrawn. He is using his security to threaten the people," Sharma told reporters.
After being expelled from the BJP recently for his "anti-party" activities, former MLA from RS Pura, Bhagat, joined the NC in presence of the party president Farooq Abdullah in December last year.
In December last, Bhagat was served a defamation notice by the State BJP for levelling "unfounded and abusive" allegations against state party president and state general secretary.
Going against the party line, the MLA had on December 3 moved the Supreme Court challenging the dissolution of state Assembly by Governor Satya Pal Malik calling it "unconstitutional and undemocratic".
In August, Bhagat was suspended for three months on the recommendation of the disciplinary committee of the state BJP for his role in the alleged abduction of an ex-serviceman's daughter.
Meanwhile, National Conference sought impartial probe into the circumstances leading to brawl between a lady Sarpanch and the party leader Dr Gagan Bhagat over installation of an electric transformer and described the incident as most unfortunate.
“While National Conference believes in probity in public life, we also hope that such sensitive issues are not politicized,” NC spokesman said in a statement and regretted attempts being made to derive political mileage out of the incident.
“Since the police has taken cognizance, as of now let’s wait for the outcome of the investigations”, he said adding that law must take its course.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;