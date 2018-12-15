Ex-ministers continue to occupy official buildings

Eviction notices to follow if accommodations not vacated by Dec 21: Dir Estates
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 14:
Though under the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Jammu and Kashmir Estates Department, the politicians including ex-minister and ex-legislators are bound to vacate the accommodations presently under their occupation one month after the dissolution of the assembly on or by December 21 but they have not vacated their accommodations including bungalows and flats so far forcing the Estates department to issue eviction notices anytime after December 21.
Sources revealed that only a few have vacated but the majority of the occupants are occupying Estates Bungalows both in Srinagar and Jammu and are not vacating their accommodations as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Estates department. Those who have vacated in Srinagar or Jammu by now include Abdul Majid Bhat Larmi (Ex-MLA), Private house Rajbagh, Imran Raza Ansari (Ex-minister), private house Hyderpora, Murtaza Khan (Ex-MLA), Private house friends enclave Humhama, Bali Bhagat (Ex-Minister), M-2 Tulsi Bagh Srinagar, Devender Singh Rana (Ex-MLA), G-3 Gupkar road, Abdul Gani Kohli (Ex-Minister), M-4 Tulsi Bagh Srinagar, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar (Ex-MLA), 6-D SF Road Srinagar, Anup Khajuria (political person), 21-C TSK Jammu, Peerzada Mansoor (Ex-Legislator), 7-A Gandhi Nagar Jammu, Nazir Ahmad Mir (Political person), 13-H New BS Jammu, Sanaullah Dar (Political person), 138 Janipur Jammu, Peer Mohammad Hussain (Political person), 21-C-Gandhi Nagar Jammu, Usman Majid (Ex-MLA), 19 Rehari Staff Jammu, Shaheena Begum (Political person), 16-D Nehru Market Jammu.
Rest all the Ex-ministers and Ex-Legislators are yet to vacate the official Bungalows and flats both in Srinagar and Jammu.
A top government official said that Estates department is bound to serve eviction notices and charge rent as per penalty clause if the occupants including ex-ministers and ex-legislators don’t vacate their accommodations by December 21. (KNS)