July 18, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Ex-minister Bandh resigns from PDP, likely to join NC

In a huge set back to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former minister and senior leader Mohammad Khalil Bandh Wednesday resigned from the basic membership of the party and is likely to join the National Conference (NC).
In his resignation letter, Bandh alleged that the PDP has compromised on its basic principles after demise of former CM, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, and veteran leaders were sidelined in decision making process.
“I have decided after thorough deliberations with my workers to resign from the basic membership of PDP… I do believe with conviction that a political party isn’t worth continuing when the basic and founding principles are compromised,” Bandh wrote.
He alleged that elected representatives are treated like “naïve men” with a miniscule authority both within the government and otherwise.
Bandh, a three- time MLA and two-time cabinet minister, also alleged that after Mufti Sayeed’s demise the old and elected leaders were “not only neglected but humiliated to the core.”
“A few men with parachute launching decided, dedicated and shaped a disaster of where we stand today,” the letter reads.
Bandh won the Pulwama assembly seat for the PDP in 2002, 2008 and 2014 assembly elections. He was also PDP’s district president from Pulwama.
Meanwhile, sources told Rising Kashmir that Bandh is all set to join NC in coming days.
They said after nod of NC president Farooq Abdullah, decks have been cleared for Bandh’s joining the party.
However, whether he would get the party ticket for the upcoming assembly polls from Pulwama is yet to be decided by the NC leadership.
Rising Kashmir had earlier reported that after a dismal performance of PDP in the recently concluded parliamentary polls in the state, many of its leaders including former legislators from south Kashmir were in talks with the NC’s top leadership to join the party.
PDP came a distant fourth and took lead only in four Assembly segments in the valley in the parliamentary polls.
The party lost 13 assembly segments out of 16 in its stronghold of south Kashmir. In the elections, PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti, also suffered second electoral defeat of her political career after losing Anantang parliamentary seat.
After the fall of the BJP-PDP government, Mehbooba is finding hard to prevent the leaders from leaving party. Many of PDP’s prominent faces including Haseeb Drabu, Basharat Bukhari, Altaf Bukhari, Imran Ansari, Abid Ansari, Javaid Mustafa Mir have already left the party.

