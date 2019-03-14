Ex-militant among three held by NIA in Kishtwar

March 14, 2019 | Imran Shah

12 AK rifle bullets recovered, raids continue

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday detained three persons including ex-militant turned BJP worker, a police constable and a local from mountainous district Kishtwar and recovered 12 bullets of AK rifle.

The simultaneous raids were conducted with regard to the ongoing probe into the brutal killing of Parihar brothers one of whom was the senior BJP leader from Kishtwar namely Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar.

Following the killing of two brothers, the NIA took over the investigation and conducted raids on different occasions in Kishtwar. In today’s raids, the NIA team detained Irshad Ahmed Kant, a resident of Huller in Kishtwar. During searches at his residence, they recovered 12 AK bullets.

Pertinently Irshad was a militant and later he is said to have surrendered. In 2014, he he was said to have joined BJP and remained its active member. However, BJP has denied that he was their member.

Similarly, the police have already detained a police constable identified as Jaffar Hussain of Hanjala in Kishtwar soon after the service rifle of one of the police man, posted with Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar went missing, said the insiders in police department.

Hussain is in the custody of Kishtwar police, since then. It was claimed that Maruti car of police constable was allegedly used by the killers of Parihar brothers.

Similarly, the NIA apprehended another person identified as Irshad Mochi. Mochi was detained for questioning after the NIA team allegedly found his mobile calls in Call Details Report (CDR). Pertinently, Parihar brothers were killed on November 1, 2018 when they were heading for their residence. Unidentified killers killed and escaped from the spot, when the locals spotted bodies of two brothers. Later, it was claimed that militant outfits were allegedly behind the killing. So far, the NIA has detained five people including Sajjad (driver), father of a militant Javed resident of Dacchan, Irshad Mochi, Irshad Ahmed Kant and police constable Jaffar Hussain.

While as photos of Irshad Ahmed Kant with former MLA Kishtwar and former Minister Sunil Sharma have gone viral here, the BJP in Kishtwar has denied any association with him—saying in a statement that “in wake of fare probes and NIA raids in district Kishtwar regarding Parihar Brother's killing a person namely Irshad Ahmed Kant was arrested. BJP has termed the photos as fake.” “If these kinds of rumors and false propagandas will continue in near future party will deal legally and strongly in this regard,” reads BJP statement.