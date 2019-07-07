Ex-law Secy sounded Govt about KVIB appointment fraud

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A day after government cancelled 101 appointments made in the Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) in 2016 during PDP-BJP coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti, it has come to fore that former Law Secretrary, Abdul Majeed, had sounded the government about the violation of norms in selections.

The government issued the cancellation order on Saturday after the selection committee of KVIB posts declared the results in a hurry on 14 February 2018 for 5 categories of employees including that of junior assistants and record keepers.

Former Law Secretary, who also acted as Controller of Examinations had conveyed to the Criminal Investigation Department about the “unfair” means adopted in the exams asking the department to conduct an “in depth probe”.

Sources said that as soon as the examination for the different posts were finished, former Law Secretary Abul Majeed had raised his doubt “on its fairness after receiving feedback from the Administrative Secretary Industries and Commerce and from other” officials.

He had asked IGP CID to conduct an in-depth probe into the conduct of exams which, as per sources, also lead to the cancellation of selection list.

In the letter written by the senior bureaucrat to IG CID, he had noted that there were complaints made about the examination process.

“Due to paucity of time and engagements in the office as secretary of law, I could not visit the examination centers during the examination except on 6 August, at Jammu centres only. However, all the requisite arrangements were made for supervisory staff and observers for holding of the examination. There are some complaints against the examination process, that same was not fair as Administrative Secretary Industries and Commerce department also requested for the same verbally to me. It is as such requested to make an in-depth verification in the matter,” read the letter, which was written on 4 September, 2017, to IG Crime.

Sources said that the Law Secretary was not happy with the way the exam was conducted and “wanted a thorough investigation into every aspect of the matter.”

The communication is believed to have been responsible for an inquiry and subsequent cancellation of KVIB appointments. (KNS)